Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $26,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $63.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.13.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MU shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,539.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,330. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

