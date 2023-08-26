MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Trading Down 0.9%

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.89 and last traded at $30.24. 571,644 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 359,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.60.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.