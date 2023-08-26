Mitchell Services Limited (MSV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

Mitchell Services Limited (ASX:MSV – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.68.

In other Mitchell Services news, insider Nathan Mitchell purchased 171,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$57,153.12 ($36,636.62). 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mitchell Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and mine site drilling services to the exploration, mining, and energy industries in Australia. The company's drilling services include greenfield exploration, project feasibility, mine site exploration and resource definition, development, and production.

