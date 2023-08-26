Mizuho Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $36.13.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.81 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 235.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $243,094.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 394,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $243,094.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 394,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 1,010,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.26 per share, for a total transaction of $19,452,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,823,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,491,538.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,018 shares of company stock worth $1,412,917. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

