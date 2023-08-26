Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Decreases Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lowered its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,620,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,480,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,913,000 after purchasing an additional 93,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,368,000 after purchasing an additional 720,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Z traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,895,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.90 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.02.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 9.61%.

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 5,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $304,643.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,938.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 5,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $304,643.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,938.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $190,007.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,000.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,745 shares of company stock worth $3,312,722. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

