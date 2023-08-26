Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,614 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.2% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $1,634,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,041 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 110.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 90.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,037,103 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $107,994,000 after purchasing an additional 492,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7 %

Starbucks stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.48. 5,360,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,649,773. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

