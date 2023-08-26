Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Sells 10,545 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,826 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 10,545 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 1.0% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 64,686.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of FedEx by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,082,000 after purchasing an additional 500,361 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 17.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,539,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

FedEx Trading Down 0.0 %

FDX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,374. The company has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 over the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

