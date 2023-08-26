Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Sells 2,150 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $174,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 49,130 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 207,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 46,699 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 517,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,238,000 after acquiring an additional 23,483 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $95.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,917,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,583,970. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.14. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $101.85.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

