Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Sells 2,270 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $809.32.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $851.82. 2,418,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,290. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $870.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $732.48. The company has a market capitalization of $351.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

