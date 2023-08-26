Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Sells 3,175 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,029 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 2.4% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $18,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,508,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.28.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,217,764 shares of company stock worth $259,303,833. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.47. 3,068,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,307,849. The company has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.81 and a 200 day moving average of $200.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

