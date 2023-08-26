Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.34. 1,882,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,252,925. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1983 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

