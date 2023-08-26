Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Trims Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. reduced its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $477,435,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $119,432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $176,499,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,644,000 after purchasing an additional 754,039 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Snowflake by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,713,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,956,000 after purchasing an additional 527,200 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.25.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $79,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,214,531.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $79,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,214,531.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $97,264.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,176.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 634,791 shares of company stock valued at $112,514,182 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SNOW traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,322,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,632,123. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.52. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

