MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Short Interest Down 85.8% in August

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 85.8% from the July 31st total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Stock Performance

MGYOY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,727. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $6.51.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság’s payout ratio is presently -60.23%.

About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. The also company engages in oil and gas exploration, and production of assets and related activities; and provides range of refined products including gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, lubricants, bitumen, Sulphur and liquefied petroleum gas which are marketed to household, industrial, and transport use.

