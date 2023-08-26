Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,068,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,873,000 after purchasing an additional 85,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,867,000 after buying an additional 65,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Moody’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,920,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,667,000 after buying an additional 45,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $334.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $343.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $363.19.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total value of $209,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $23,323,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total transaction of $209,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $23,323,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,130,854. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.53.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

