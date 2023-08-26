Morgan Stanley Cuts Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $95.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.75.

NYSE:DUK opened at $90.60 on Wednesday. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $111.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

