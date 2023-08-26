Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 8,835 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.86, for a total transaction of $1,933,628.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,193,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,900,018.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Morningstar stock opened at $222.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.28 and a 12-month high of $259.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $504.70 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.18%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 283.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Morningstar by 90.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 60.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

