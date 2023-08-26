Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Position Increased by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.78. 456,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $212.76 and a one year high of $299.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.47.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

