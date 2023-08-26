Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 780.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Stock Performance

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. stock remained flat at $11.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,781. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80.

Institutional Trading of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCAA. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,059,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 789,033 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter valued at $5,370,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter worth about $4,423,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter worth about $4,587,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 99.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after buying an additional 362,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

