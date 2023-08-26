Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

Movado Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Movado Group has a payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:MOV opened at $25.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $572.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.20. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $37.28.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $160.39 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Movado Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Movado Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Movado Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 233.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 94,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 65,983 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

