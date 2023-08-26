Mowi ASA (MHGVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on September 18th

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1404 per share on Monday, September 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Mowi ASA Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Mowi ASA stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. Mowi ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mowi ASA will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. It offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

