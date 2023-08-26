M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,026 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.28.

Autodesk stock opened at $215.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $233.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

