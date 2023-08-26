M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 219.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,859 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $16,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,536,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.35.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $213.54 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.