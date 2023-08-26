M&T Bank Corp Purchases 3,946 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $18,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

VIS opened at $203.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $213.00.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

