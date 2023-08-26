M&T Bank Corp Purchases 405,719 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 113.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 763,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 405,719 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $10,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 36,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,593,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,324,000 after buying an additional 395,564 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 232,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 161,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares during the period. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 39,745 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $14.63 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $18.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

