M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,583 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $13,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $834,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.4% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 631,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD opened at $114.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

