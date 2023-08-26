M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,905 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 389,839 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $15,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 233,124 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 64.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,278 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,303,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, July 21st. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

