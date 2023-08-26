M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,341 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,404 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 50.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $670,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,835 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $278.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.80 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.00.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.