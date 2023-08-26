M&T Bank Corp Sells 950 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137,228 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,678,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,707,000 after purchasing an additional 74,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,206,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,394,000 after purchasing an additional 48,659 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VEU stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

