M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,130 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $16,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after buying an additional 60,580 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $109.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

