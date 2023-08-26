Multitude (ETR:FRU) Trading Down 3.7%

Multitude SE (ETR:FRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €3.16 ($3.43) and last traded at €3.16 ($3.43). 1,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 13,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.28 ($3.57).

Multitude Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of €3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $73.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.45.

About Multitude

(Get Free Report)

Multitude SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, and digital consumer and small business loans to retail and business units. Its loan portfolio consists of micro loans, Plus Loans, Prime loans, and revolving credit facilities; and working capital installment loans, credit line, and purchase financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Multitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Multitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.