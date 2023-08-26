Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) CEO R Andrew Clyde Sells 32,173 Shares

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 32,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.23, for a total transaction of $10,013,202.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,729 shares in the company, valued at $53,758,446.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

R Andrew Clyde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of Murphy USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total transaction of $5,964,482.40.

Murphy USA Price Performance

NYSE:MUSA opened at $319.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.81. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $231.65 and a one year high of $323.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 80.20%. Analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

