My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Cap Reaches $861,202.68

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $861,202.68 and $477,441.53 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003241 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007747 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,373,688 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

