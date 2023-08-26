Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NBR. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark raised Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $124.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NBR

Nabors Industries Price Performance

NBR stock opened at $108.46 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $190.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($3.76). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $778.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.59 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

(Get Free Report

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.