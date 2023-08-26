NACCO Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:NC)

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2175 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

NACCO Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 38 years.

NYSE NC opened at $32.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.21. NACCO Industries has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $246.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $61.35 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 62,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 1,355.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NACCO Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

