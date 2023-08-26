Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF) Short Interest Down 80.1% in August

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTFGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,800 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the July 31st total of 778,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nanofilm Technologies International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNFTF remained flat at C$2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nanofilm Technologies International has a 12 month low of C$2.52 and a 12 month high of C$2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.52.

About Nanofilm Technologies International

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides nanotechnology solutions in Singapore, China, Japan, and Vietnam. The company operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Industrial Equipment, Nanofabrication, and Sydrogen. The Advanced Materials segment offers advanced materials through surface solution services based on its vacuum coating technologies and processes.

