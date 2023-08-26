Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF) Short Interest Down 80.1% in August

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,800 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the July 31st total of 778,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nanofilm Technologies International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNFTF remained flat at C$2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nanofilm Technologies International has a 12 month low of C$2.52 and a 12 month high of C$2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.52.

Get Nanofilm Technologies International alerts:

About Nanofilm Technologies International

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides nanotechnology solutions in Singapore, China, Japan, and Vietnam. The company operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Industrial Equipment, Nanofabrication, and Sydrogen. The Advanced Materials segment offers advanced materials through surface solution services based on its vacuum coating technologies and processes.

Receive News & Ratings for Nanofilm Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanofilm Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.