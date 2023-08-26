National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.
National Health Investors Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of National Health Investors
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.
About National Health Investors
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than National Health Investors
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.