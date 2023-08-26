National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NHI

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $50.30. 78,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,874. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day moving average of $52.60. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $47.54 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.