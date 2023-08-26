Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 77,315 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,610 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,315 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $25,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Intel by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,843,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $524,459,000 after buying an additional 5,995,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,340,065. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Up 2.0 %

INTC opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.13 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

