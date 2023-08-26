Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,107,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,232 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Avantor worth $23,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the first quarter valued at $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 67.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 7.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Avantor by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $26.49.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AVTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair cut Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.12.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

