Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $18.55 Million Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,317 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $18,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Sony Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Sony Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Sony Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
Sony Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $81.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.90 and its 200 day moving average is $90.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Sony Group Profile
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.
