Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $19.62 Million Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 831,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33,534 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.59% of NCR worth $19,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of NCR by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 162,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 635,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,988,000 after buying an additional 66,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.
NCR Stock Performance
Shares of NCR opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 1.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NCR
NCR Profile
NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NCR
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.