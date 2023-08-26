Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $22.92 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Suncor Energy worth $22,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $3,367,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.40%.

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Articles

