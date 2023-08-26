Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,863 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $21,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in J. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 972,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,283,000 after purchasing an additional 381,548 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $910,042.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 581,292 shares in the company, valued at $79,357,983.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,998 shares of company stock worth $2,856,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $134.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $137.61.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Articles

