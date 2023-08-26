Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.32% of Primerica worth $20,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 13.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,706,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 6.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Primerica by 350.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Primerica in the first quarter valued at $2,402,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $853,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,011,423.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total transaction of $384,380.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,082.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $853,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,011,423.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,175 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $200.52 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.18 and a 12 month high of $220.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.64.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $688.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.91 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Stories

