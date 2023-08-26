Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 16,890 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,890 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $22,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $2,478,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,296.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $2,478,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,296.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $780,699.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,273,529.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,604 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,354 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $76.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $98.35.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

