Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 22,035 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,035 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $21,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $133.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.68 and a 200 day moving average of $123.44. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.73 and a 1 year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Mizuho increased their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

