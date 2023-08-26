NBW Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 844,239 shares in the company, valued at $59,738,351.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,761 shares of company stock worth $10,152,544 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 1.0 %

SO stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.77.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

