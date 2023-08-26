NBW Capital LLC Invests $267,000 in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

NBW Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5,762.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,201 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,200,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,401,000 after buying an additional 457,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 138,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,548,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $99.70 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.94 and a fifty-two week high of $177.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.80. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

