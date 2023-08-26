NBW Capital LLC Purchases 411 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,243,000 after buying an additional 116,654 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 440.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $43.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.69%.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

