NBW Capital LLC Sells 126 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

NBW Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $7,986,000. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $110.21 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $279.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.35, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 239.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.