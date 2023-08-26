Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on S. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of SentinelOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.81.

Shares of S opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.31.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $47,943.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 158,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,295.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $47,943.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 158,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,295.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 870,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,114,820.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,179 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,152. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in SentinelOne by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

